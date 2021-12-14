QUINCY — North Eighth Street between Cedar and Cherry will be closed on Wednesday for repairs to a bad section of the street.
Quincy's Central Services will close the street around 8 a.m. and expect to have it reopened around 3 p.m. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route during the time of this repair.
