QUINCY — Beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Harrison Street in Quincy will be closed to through traffic to allow for tree removal.
The work is expected to have Harrison Street closed between 14th and 15th streets until 1 p.m. Drivers are advised to use alternate travel routes during the time of the closure.
