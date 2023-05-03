QUINCY — A section of Locust Street in Quincy will be closed for street repairs starting Thursday morning.
The section of Locust between 24th and 26th streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Thursday. The work is expected to be completed by 3 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — A section of Locust Street in Quincy will be closed for street repairs starting Thursday morning.
The section of Locust between 24th and 26th streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Thursday. The work is expected to be completed by 3 p.m.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes around this repair and are reminded to use caution around any work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.