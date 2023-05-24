QUINCY — A portion of Maine Street will be closed Thursday to allow for repair work on the street.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, Maine Street will be closed between 22nd and 23rd streets. The repair work is expected to be completed and the street reopened around 2 p.m. Thursday.
