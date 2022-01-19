QUINCY — A section of South 12th Street in Quincy will be closed Thursday morning to allow for tree trimming in the area.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, South 12th will be closed between Cherry Lane and St. Charles Drive to accommodate the tree work. It is expected that the street will reopen to traffic around noon.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes during this street closure.
