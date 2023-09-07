QUINCY — A section of South 24th Street will be closed through the weekend to allow for pavement repair following a water main replacement.
South 24th Street between Jackson and Harrison streets will close starting at 6:30 a.m. Friday with the work expected to wrap up on Sunday.
