QUINCY — Starting at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the intersection of South 24th and Van Buren streets will be closed to allow for the replacement of a water main.
The closure is expected to last four days, with the intersection reopening on Monday. The water main work is part of the larger Van Buren Street reconstruction project. Once the intersection work is completed, Van Buren Street east of 24th Street is expected to be reconstructed over a two-month period.
