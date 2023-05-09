QUINCY — A portion of Vermont Street in Quincy will close starting Wednesday morning to allow for maintenance of water service.
Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, a section of Vermont Street between North 16th and 18th streets will be closed to allow for the water service work. Weather permitting, crews are expected to have the street reopened by 3 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.