QUINCY — The National Association of Letter Carriers is teaming up with the United Way of Adams County for the 30th annual “Stamp Out Hunger” National Food Drive on Saturday.
“Stamp Out Hunger” is the nation’s largest single-day food drive. According to the USDA, more than 38 million people in the U.S., including 12 million children, are food insecure. The pandemic increased food insecurity among families with children. Every community in the country is home to families struggling with hunger, but rural communities are shown to be especially hard-hit by food insecurity.
Amanda Veihl, Quincy postal carrier and NALC organizer, said that the need in Adams County continues to be great, particularly after the last few years.
“Our goal this year is to carry on from our past successes, gathering more than our total in 2019 of 23,500 pounds of food collected in Adams County.” Veihl said.
To help the effort in Adams County, residents can leave a sturdy plastic or brown paper bag with non-perishable items such as canned soup, canned vegetables, pasta, rice, or cereal near their mailbox before their regular mail delivery time on Saturday. Food items should be in non-breakable containers for local letter carriers and volunteers to collect for distribution to local food pantries.
United Way of Adams County executive director Jeremy Wingerter said residents that are food insecure can’t reach their own goals without access to basic and consistent nutrition.
“Together, if we all do what we can, we can help those who need us the most,” Wingerter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.