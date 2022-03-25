QUINCY — More than 2,000 Ameren Illinois customers were without power part of Friday afternoon.
Ameren said it first received word and 2:50 p.m. and got crews on the ground to start working to resolve the issue. The company reported three primary outages, centered on areas near 30th and State, 24th and Jefferson, and 30th and Maine, affecting a total of just over 2,200 customers.
Power was restored to all customers around 4:15 p.m. At the time power was restored, Ameren was still working to determine the cause of the outage.
