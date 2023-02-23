Growth in Calftown

Early talks have started with stakeholders about a possible new TIF district in Quincy's Calftown neighborhood on the city's southwest side.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The city of Quincy is exploring options to help revitalize an historic area of town by offering incentives for investment.

The city is in early discussions with stakeholders about creating a new TIF district on Quincy's southwest side, an area of town nicknamed Calftown. The nickname comes from the period in the 19th century when residents would have livestock grazing in the yards.

