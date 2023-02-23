QUINCY — The city of Quincy is exploring options to help revitalize an historic area of town by offering incentives for investment.
The city is in early discussions with stakeholders about creating a new TIF district on Quincy's southwest side, an area of town nicknamed Calftown. The nickname comes from the period in the 19th century when residents would have livestock grazing in the yards.
Tax increment financing districts are used as a tool to fund public investment in an area being redeveloped by using increased tax revenues that would come from those improvements. Quincy currently has two TIF districts that are used for development projects in the downtown business area. Projects like the Sixth Street Promenade, the burial of power lines along the riverfront, and the redevelopment of the Illinois State Bank building on Hampshire are being funded in part by TIF funds.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the proposal for a new Calftown TIF district is in very early stages of discussion. City aldermen, as well as taxing bodies and property owners have begun informal discussions to see if the support for such a plan exists. Because TIF plans revolve around property taxes, bodies like the Quincy Public Schools, John Wood Community College, and the Quincy Park District among others will weigh in on these proposals.
"I think the people pushing for this see the benefits that come from TIF districts," said Alderman Ben Uzelac, D-7. "We haven't even gotten to finalizing boundaries, but the discussion is happening."
Mayor Mike Troup said the current talks are just to see what the interest might be, and how best to approach the idea.
"We had some property owners that would like to take a look at expanding one of the TIFs or getting a new one," he said. "So we're in the really preliminary stages of discussion."
Troup added that he doesn't expect any more formal, serious discussions to happen until after April, so the process right now is focused on just letting groups and individuals know that it's on the radar.
TIF districts generate revenue by locking in the equalized assessed valuation. As property values rise, property taxes generated from the increased property value is placed in a fund to use for projects. Because the TIF is funded from the increase over the locked-in value, they do not cause reductions in tax revenues for taxing bodies.
The projects supported by TIF funds could include infrastructure work or assistance with a private development. In the Downtown TIF Investment Plan adopted by the City Council for one of the two existing TIF districts in 2015, the city designated funds to be used for proposed work that would not otherwise be done without City assistance.
