QUINCY — The Quincy Park District held a public meeting Wednesday to get feedback from the community on the plans for a new inclusive playground it hopes to build at Wavering Park.
"We probably had around 50 people turn out today," Executive Director Rome Frericks said Wednesday. "A lot of the comments we had today aren't even suggestions or anything. People are just really excited about the idea of having a second playground like this."
The public meeting was held near the playground at Lincoln Park, immediately south of the Park District headquarters building. It's currently the only inclusive playground in Quincy, drawing guests from all over the area.
"We just had a group leave, about six or seven people, that were up from Hannibal because they don't have anything like this down there," Frericks said. "So they said they come up here about once a week, grab some late lunch, and then come down here to let their kids play for a while."
Nancy Rodriquez of Camp Point was at the park Wednesday. She said her kids love to visit different parks to have a change of pace.
"We have a new park in Camp Point at Bailey Park, and that's really nice, but we like to mix it up, and we come down to Wavering, so just a change of scenery," Rodriquez said. "This one's their favorite one. There's a lot more options here, and it's a little safer than others. The kids really enjoy the different obstacles and such. The playground at Wavering is really nice, but it feels a bit outdated."
Frericks said if the state awards the funds to the Distinct — part of the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant program from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources — he would like to see work begin around this time next year.
This is the second time the Park District has applied for this grant. The previous application was made in September 2022, but the district was not a recipient when the grant awards were announced earlier this year.
"We got some feedback from the state, so on this round we're making some adjustments in some of our wording and focusing more on the community park aspects," Frericks said.
Though no steps will be taken until the grant award is announced, the Park District has a tentative timeline in mind for an ideal schedule.
"Depending on when they announce the grant, we would like to break ground in the late summer or early fall, and hopefully have it completed in spring of 2025," Frericks said.
He noted that some issues that could change the timeline are outside of the Park District's control, even assuming the grant is awarded.
"One big issue right now is that steel and other materials are still scarce," he said. "We ordered a new playground for Quinsippi Island in March and we're still waiting to get that. So it all depends on how fast we can get the materials here."
The design phase of this new playground would be broken into two parts that would happen simultaneously, Freiricks said.
"Assuming we receive the grant, we would the hire an engineering firm to help design the shelter and restrooms, and at the same time we would find a playground company to work with to incorporate the suggestions we get and design the playground to get the best result."
Rodriquez said there's one feature that she would like to see that isn't in the plans for this playground, but that she suggested the Park District might want to consider later.
"We would love to see another splash pad in Quincy," she said.
