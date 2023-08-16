Concept art

A concept drawing for a proposed playground at Wavering Park was on display Wednesday at a public meeting held at Quincy's Lincoln Park. The new playground is dependent on a state grant, expected to be announced in spring 2024.

QUINCY — The Quincy Park District held a public meeting Wednesday to get feedback from the community on the plans for a new inclusive playground it hopes to build at Wavering Park.

"We probably had around 50 people turn out today," Executive Director Rome Frericks said Wednesday. "A lot of the comments we had today aren't even suggestions or anything. People are just really excited about the idea of having a second playground like this."

