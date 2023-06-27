QUINCY — A special meeting of the Adams County Board's Transportation, Building, and Technology committee scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled.
According to a release from State's Attorney Gary Farha's office, the meeting was scheduled to discuss test results obtained from Safestart Building Consulting Inc. concerning mold in the Adams County Courthouse.
Farha's office said communication from Larry Schwartz of Safestart suggested his intended plan of discussion may not have fit within the agenda posted for the meeting on June 23.
In order for the meeting to be compliant with the Open Meetings Act, a new meeting with a revised agenda will be scheduled for a future date. A request for availability has been made to Safestart in order to have the meeting rescheduled.
In accordance with the Open Meetings Act, a new public notice and agenda will be made available when the meeting is rescheduled.
