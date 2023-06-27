Adams County Courthouse

A message from the Adams County State's Attorney's office said the mold-testing company's plan for discussion may not have fit with the published agenda as required by the Open Meetings Act.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — A special meeting of the Adams County Board's Transportation, Building, and Technology committee scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled.

According to a release from State's Attorney Gary Farha's office, the meeting was scheduled to discuss test results obtained from Safestart Building Consulting Inc. concerning mold in the Adams County Courthouse.

