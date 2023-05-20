Recognized for service

Family, friends and colleagues take photos and congratulate the recipients of this year's Public Safety Awards from the Quincy Exchange Club. This year's recipients are from left Tanner Fay, Illinois State Police, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year; Ruth Bower Shireman, Quincy Police Department volunteer, Citizen of the Year; Tyler Mays, Adams County EMS, EMS Professional of the Year; and Jerry Mast, Quincy Fire Department, Firefighter of the Year.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Though staff shortages are a challenge to be overcome, Adams County paramedic Tyler Mays said that's not something on his mind while he's working.

"It's just a part of the job," Mays said Friday. "I understand we're short, so I just try to fill in as best I can. Ultimately, my job when I encounter a patient is to set all of that aside and focus on the patient first."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.