QUINCY — Though staff shortages are a challenge to be overcome, Adams County paramedic Tyler Mays said that's not something on his mind while he's working.
"It's just a part of the job," Mays said Friday. "I understand we're short, so I just try to fill in as best I can. Ultimately, my job when I encounter a patient is to set all of that aside and focus on the patient first."
Mays was recognized Friday as the EMS Professional of the Year at the Quincy Exchange Club's annual Public Safety Appreciation Lunch. Postponed from the original March date, the luncheon recognized EMS, firefighters, law enforcement and citizens for their dedication to serving the public.
"This was a complete surprise to me, so I'm really kind of speechless," Mays said. "Just to be considered by my peers, it's a huge honor. It's an incredible feeling."
In presenting the award to Mays, Adams County Ambulance Service and Emergency Management Agency Director John Simon said the award presented was designed as a lighthouse for a particular reason.
"EMS providers exhibit similar qualities to a lighthouse," Simon said. "Lighthouses are built to withstand harsh environments. They stand strong and guide people away from danger. (EMS providers) have to deliver hope through their work."
Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp presented QFD Captain Jerry Mast with the Firefighter of the Year award. Mast, a 14-year veteran with the department, was recognized for his leadership abilities.
"Leaders in the fire service are individuals that show kindness and compassion to their brothers and sisters, and to everyone around them," Vahlkamp said. "(Mast) is also a mentor and a leader to our public education team, (conducting) over 100 events a year, from school visits and station tours, fire safety house presentations, car seat checks, reaching thousands of children and adults in our community."
Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens presented the 56th Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award to Tanner Fay of the Illinois State Police. Two occasions of note Grootens mentioned were Fay's efforts to help an injured motorist in April 2022, after the driver had made his way to a nearby home only to find it an abandoned home. The driver had been unable to go any further. Fay ensured the driver received the needed medical care to make a full recovery.
In October 2022, Fay conducted a stop in Adams County that led to the seizure of 45 pounds of methamphetamine. This seizure prevented the drugs from making their way into the community.
Fay said he's grateful to work in an area that still appreciates the work that officers do.
"There's a lot of negativity out there about law enforcement and first responders, but we live in a great area where people respect and appreciate what we do," he said.
Fay was previously nominated for the Exchange Club award, but said he's honored to now be included with those who came before him.
"To come back and experience it from this side, and to see some of the previous winners, it feels like we're just carrying on and building on the foundation they built on," Fay said.
Tri-Township Fire Chief Tom Bentley presented the Citizen of the Year award to Ruth Bower Shireman, a volunteer with the Quincy Police Department for more than two decades.
Shireman was recognized with the Illinois State TRIAD Senior Citizen Volunteer Award in 2007, the Liberty Bell Award in 2019 from the Adams County Bar Association, and the Governor's Volunteer Service Award last year from the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service.
Bentley noted that Shireman has given an average of 550 hours of her time each year as a volunteer. Bentley also noted that Shireman recently celebrated her 88th birthday, which Shireman herself commented on after receiving the award.
"I noticed that no one else had their age mentioned," she said with a laugh.
Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates took over as the master of ceremonies this year from his predecessor, retired chief Rob Copley.
"I've been attending this banquet for years, first as a member of the honor guard, then as deputy chief. It's always one of my favorite events all year long," Yates said. "I appreciate the Exchange Club's commitment to recognizing first responders. It's just a great event and I'm happy to be a part of it."
