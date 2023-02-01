QUINCY — Leaders with the Quincy Fire Department are starting to plan for the future in both near- and long-terms, with personnel, facility and equipment needs being brought to the city.
The Fire Aldermanic Committee reviewed several plans Monday, including a plan to order two new trucks for the department's fleet.
At Monday evening's meeting of the Fire Aldermanic Committee, Chief Bernie Vahlkamp and Deputy Chief Steve Salrin discussed with Mayor Mike Troup and Aldermen Jeff Bergman (R-2), Greg Fletcher (R-1), and Brianna Rivera (R-3) the state of personnel levels, as well as upcoming maintenance and equipment replacement the department will need.
Personnel
The committee learned with two new firefighters recently being hired, staffing for the department is at a targeted level where they want to be at the moment.
"This will alleviate the overtime issues, but it won't eliminate them," said Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp. "We'll still have to deal with sick-time, vacation time, injuries. But this will definitely help."
Vahlkamp said he's expecting two or three retirements from the department later this year. He said as soon as he has official notice, he'll bring it to the city to decide if they want to hire someone and get them sent for training to shorten the window between the retirement and the new hire coming on duty.
In the past, administrations didn't want to carry extra personnel on the payroll that way, Vahlkamp said, but he'll work with the current administration to find the best route forward.
Vahlkamp did note the department is nearing the end of the budgeted funds for overtime pay, but with the two positions that were just filled being in the budgeted for the last year, there are funds available from that avenue.
Radios
Salrin said Tri-Township Fire Department is working on a grant request that would include most if not all fire departments in Adams County to secure funds for upgraded radio systems. He said that in most cases, QFD would apply for a grant, but that there are benefits to having multiple departments work on one grant together.
Vahlkamp said the last radio system purchased by the department was in 2006. He said some maintenance issues, such as batteries not lasting as long, can be worked around, but larger issues are going to cause further problems, because replacement parts are no longer available.
QFD has discussed the upgrades with other agencies, including the 911 Center and the Adams County Sheriff's Department. Though those agencies are not a part of the grant request, the radio equipment intended to be purchased will be compatible with other systems.
Salrin said the cost for new radios in the trucks and the stations would be around $175,000, plus ancillary costs that would push the bottom line to around $225,000. If the grant is approved, the cost to the city would end up being around $50,000 instead.
"We may not see any award or denial of the grant until this time next year," said Deputy Chief Steve Salrin . Because of that uncertainty, "we're going to budget for a full cost for replacement," he told the committee.
Fire station improvements
On Monday night, the City Council approved bids to replace windows at two of Quincy's fire stations. Next up for the facilities, thedepartment is taking first steps to look at renovation and repair costs for the Central Fire Station at Ninth and Vermont. The initial study will look at replacing lintels above all the doorways, as well as widening two truck bays to make it easier to move equipment in and out. Projects further down the road will include looking at replacing the roof of the building.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup asked if the renovation costs would be compared to costs for replacing the whole building. The Central Fire Station will reach 100 years old in 2025, leading to a lot of upkeep costs for a building of that age. Vahlkamp said the department will look at which option would be the most cost-effective.
New fire trucks
The last purchase of new fire trucks was approved in December 2017 by the Quincy City Council, with the trucks being delivered in July 2019. Salrin told the Committee that one of the Department's trucks is coming up on 20 years old, and the current lead-time for a new truck is two to three years.
The previous truck purchase cost $988,650 for two trucks. Salrin said the costs have roughly doubled since then. He told the committee the two courses of action available at the moment are to either take steps to get ahead of the long lead-time, or wait to see if prices come down, which doesn't seem likely.
Troup asked if there would be a benefit in exploring the purchase of two trucks, to try and get a discounted cost, instead of just one. Vahlkamp said this would get them in line for the new trucks now, and would bring the reserve fleet up to more modern equipment. When QFD replaces a truck, the equipment being replaced goes into reserve use.
The next truck slated to be replaced is Engine 6, a pump-truck, which was purchased in 2005. The next two after that would be Engine 3 and Engine 2, one of the Department's aerial platforms. Salrin said even if the trucks aren't identical, there would typically still be a discount for purchasing multiple units.
