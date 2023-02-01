QFD fleet

The Quincy Fire Department is in the initial planning stages to replace some aging equipment, including radios and trucks. The Department last took delivery of new trucks in 2019, Engines 4 and 5, while Engine 6 is next on the list for replacement.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Leaders with the Quincy Fire Department are starting to plan for the future in both near- and long-terms, with personnel, facility and equipment needs being brought to the city.

The Fire Aldermanic Committee reviewed several plans Monday, including a plan to order two new trucks for the department's fleet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.