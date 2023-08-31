QUINCY — Around two dozen firefighters from two fire departments responded to a fire at a residence on North 24th Street late Thursday morning.
Firefighters from the Quincy Fire Department and the Tri-Township Fire Department were dispatched for a fire at 1806 N. 24th.
Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp said the house was abandoned with no utilities to it. He noted that there were no injuries among the firefighters and no one was found in the home.
"This is actually the Tri-Township's district," Vahlkamp said. "They'll take over the scene from here."
The first call came from dispatch at 11:28 a.m. with QFD crews arriving first on the scene.
"I know they did a quick search once they got the fire under control," Vahlkamp said. "It was totally involved when they got here, with the whole first floor on fire. Once they knew it was abandoned, they moved to an exterior-only attack, hitting it through the windows. Once they got it knocked down and got some ventilation going, crews went in and did a quick search through the interior."
Vahlkamp said dispatch continues call-outs every 10 minutes until the commander on the scene says the situation is under control. He said this fire was controlled in about 20 minutes.
"We haven't gotten in to look too closely at things yet," said Tri-Township Assistant Chief Chris Costigan said. "Now that (the fire's) knocked down, we'll have to go in and overhaul everything to make sure it's all put out."
Costigan confirmed there were no utilities in service at the residence prior to the fire starting.
Tri-Township responded to the fire with five trucks accounting for about a dozen personnel.
Crews from both departments were packing up their equipment before 12:30 p.m. while investigators from Tri-Township started looking for a cause.
