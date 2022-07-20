QUINCY — Two local fire departments are joining forces to host a hiring event, with the application period opening this week.
“A lot of guys that want to be firefighters would test for both departments anyway,” Quincy Assistant Chief Chad Hummel said on Tuesday. “This way, they can do it all at the same time.”
Applications are available for positions with both the Quincy Fire Department and the Tri-Township Fire District. Applications for QFD are available on the Quincy city website, quincyil.gov, while the TTFD applications can be found at the fire station, 227 South 54th St. in Quincy. Prospective applicants must apply to each department they would like to test for.
“We’re down a few right now,” Hummel said. “We have one starting next week, and three that are going to the academy in the fall.”
Hummel said when started with QFD 20 years ago, the testing days had around 200 applicants.
“It’s been slowly dwindling,” he said. “The last few tests have been pretty small, probably around 50 people.”
Written exam testing will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at John Wood Community College in Quincy. Applicants have to be U.S. citizens with a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver’s license. Applicants must be at least 20 1/2 years old on the day of testing, but not more than 34 years old, unless they’ve been actively employed as a firefighter with an Illinois fire department or district in the last year.
“I would encourage anyone that’s interested to at least apply and go through testing,” Hummel said. “It’s a fulfilling job, and there’s always something different happening.”
Testing for candidates will include a written exam, a candidate physical agility test (CPAT) and physical exam, oral interview, psychological and polygraph tests, and background and drug screenings.
Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Residency requirements and other testing conditions are available through each fire department.
“It really is an exciting job,” Hummel said. “I say anyone that thinks they want to be a firefighter should give it a shot.”
