Both Quincy Fire Department and Tri-Township Fire District are currently accepting applications for their September testing to find new firefighters for both departments.

QUINCY — Two local fire departments are joining forces to host a hiring event, with the application period opening this week.

“A lot of guys that want to be firefighters would test for both departments anyway,” Quincy Assistant Chief Chad Hummel said on Tuesday. “This way, they can do it all at the same time.”

