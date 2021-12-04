QUINCY — QFD fire stations added a third white bulb to their red wreaths on Friday after their second call of the day to a structure fire.
Following a call earlier in the day to North Fourth Street, fire fighters were called to a home at 1240 Vermont on Friday. The fire at the residence started and was contained to a cooking vessel on the stove. Fire crews ventilated the structure and ensured the smoke detectors were installed and operating correctly.
The Quincy Fire Department’s annual “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign is intended as a visual reminder for the community to be safe and keep fire prevention in mind during holiday activities. The campaign started the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and this was the second white bulb added Friday and the third bulb changed from red to white overall. The wreaths can been seen at all QFD stations throughout town, as well as on the buildings of sponsors Refreshment Services Pepsi and Ameren Illinois.
The first bulb changed for 2021 was on Thanksgiving day, when firefighters responded for a microwave that caught fire.
