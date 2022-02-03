QUINCY — Students at Quincy Senior High are working to show some support for a frequently-overlooked group when it comes to needs — the pets.
The Animal Friends Club (AFC) at Quincy Senior High is hosting a pet-food drive to support Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry. Throughout the entire month of February, AFC will have drop-off locations at QHS, the Quincy Public Library, Pet Supplies Plus in Quincy, and Petco at the Quincy Town Center.
Ashley Kim, a senior at QHS and founder of the Animal Friends Club, said that food drives in the community help the people in need, and she wants to add assistance to those in need who also have pets.
Any bagged cat or dog food will be accepted. The drop-off locations will also have more information on the project.
