QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group will offer four informational sessions to help overcome some of the challenges of parents.
The "Real Talk" sessions will be led by QMG behavioral health therapist Christina Helm. Parents and caregivers of kids between kindergarten through young adulthood are invited to join the sessions in person or virtually. Each session will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays through the month of February.
Helm is bringing her experience working with families to give support to parents and caregivers. Each session will focus on a different topic. The four session themes are:
•Feb. 6 – Don’t Reward, Don’t Punish... Connect!: How to Take a Relationship-Centered Approach to Discipline
• Feb. 13 – “Everyone Hates Me!” How to Support Social-Emotional Development
• Feb. 20 – It Takes a Village: Grandparents and Other Caregivers
• Feb. 27 – When The Nest Isn’t Empty Yet: How to Set Boundaries and Expectations with Your Young Adult Children Still Living at Home
"I have put together four of my ‘frequent flyer topics’ pulled from 18 years of working in the mental health field. I have learned that people from all walks of life often have the same basic questions," Helm said. "I am inspired to create a safe learning environment where people can normalize the challenges in our most important relationships, and feel empowered to learn and to grow while having empathy for self and others where things are difficult. There is what we are supposed to say, and then there is the 'real talk.'"
To register, please call 217-222-6550 ext. 3418. There is no commitment to attend all sessions. Participants are invited to attend the sessions that interest them. Virtual participants will be sent a link, while in-person attendees are invited to to the second floor of QMG's Eye & Vision Institute at 1125 Hampshire in Quincy.
