QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is currently accepting applications for officers, though challenges continue to weigh on the efforts.
“Back in the ‘80s and early ‘90s, you’d see 200-300 people testing for one or two open positions,” said Adam Yates, QPD deputy chief of administration. “Law enforcement agencies were telling people they could come out and, if they tested well, then they would be considered for a position if one came available.
“Now, if they’re passing the test requirements, we can tell them if they’re truly interested, they have a very good chance of getting a position.”
QPD is accepting applications for a testing date that’s scheduled for Dec. 18. Yates said the process for hiring takes more time than people may realized, with the December testing aiming to hire potential officers for academy positions in May.
“When we lose an officer, even if we have a certified list we’re allowed to hire from, it’s still takes anywhere from 6 months to a year to get an officer through the training programs and to the street to the point that they count as manpower,” Yates said. “So the lag between the loss and the gain is significant in this profession, and that’s the same for everyone.”
The list Yates referenced is comprised of applicants that have passed the testing and been through the background check processes, interviews, and review by the city’s Board of Fire and Police Commissioners. The last testing the department held in February led to five new hires — four currently attending the academy and one slated to begin training in January. Those five hires will bring the QPD up to 69 out of 73 allotted sworn officers.
Yates said more positions are likely to open as officers take retirement or other options over the next year.
“What we do, we reserve academy slots based on what we think we’re going to need,” Yates said. “Then we base our testing and application processed around those dates. So we picked the middle of December because that gives us time to go through all the pre-employment screenings, the board interviews, all the work to get the conditional job offers and get them ready to go about 2 weeks before the academy slots we have reserved for May.”
The available academies for training are in high demand after being closed from early 2020 until about midway through 2021 because of COVID-19. Now that training classes have opened, law enforcement agencies compete for the space to have their new hires enrolled.
“I think the biggest challenge we have is the lack of interest in people pursuing careers as police officers,” Yates said. “I tested in 1999 with a group of about 150 people. When we tested in February, there were 19 people, if I remember correctly, that took the test.
“We just have to stress that, regardless of the national climate, Quincy has always supported local law enforcement. The men and women of the QPD have worked hard to earn the community’s trust. We always need good men and women willing to step up and serve.”
Yates said one thing that hasn’t even come up as a topic of discussion is changing the standards required to be considered for a position in the Quincy Police Department.
“Speaking just for myself, this job is just too important to lower standards just to get more people in the door,” he said.
Along with new candidates, the department also accepts lateral transfers from officers in other agencies that might be interested in moving to Quincy. Officers that are off a probationary period and with two to five years on the job come in to the QPD at the same pay rate as their years of service allows.
“It helps us, too, because it cuts out that lag time waiting for someone to come through the academy,” Yates said. “It saves us both time and money paying for training if they’ve already done it. They don’t need to learn the way to do things, they just need to learn the way we do them.”
For more information on the department or the hiring process, visit quincyil.gov/public-safety/QPD.
