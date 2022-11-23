Help in times of Thanksgiving

Quincy Police officers and volunteers help spread holiday cheer Wednesday during the 2022 installment of the "Cops Care" food distribution just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. This is the sixth year QPD has been involved in the distribution. 

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Members of the Quincy Police Department, joined by volunteers, distributed bag of groceries at three Quincy Housing Authority properties Wednesday as part of the annual "Cops Care" food drive and distribution efforts.

Started in 2016 when Great River Road Harley-Davidson and bike clubs around the area contacted QPD to help share food they had collected in a food drive, the "Cops Cares" has continued under the watch of Chief Adam Yates. With time and money being donated by Denman Medical, Vancil Performing Arts, We in Quincy, Ill. Back the Blue, the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and Broadway Hy-Vee, the effort has been able to continue into the sixth year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.