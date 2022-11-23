QUINCY — Members of the Quincy Police Department, joined by volunteers, distributed bag of groceries at three Quincy Housing Authority properties Wednesday as part of the annual "Cops Care" food drive and distribution efforts.
Started in 2016 when Great River Road Harley-Davidson and bike clubs around the area contacted QPD to help share food they had collected in a food drive, the "Cops Cares" has continued under the watch of Chief Adam Yates. With time and money being donated by Denman Medical, Vancil Performing Arts, We in Quincy, Ill. Back the Blue, the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and Broadway Hy-Vee, the effort has been able to continue into the sixth year.
"Chief Yates started doing this, along with the volunteers, and it's been great for our people," Jerry Gille, QHA director, said. "We put notices out, and as the word starts to get out, we start getting calls to the office, or people see us on the property and stop us to ask about it. It's become a very welcome event every year, and I think for some of our residents who've been here long enough, it's become almost an expectation."
This year, officers with the Quincy Police Department helped raise funds with the "Beard for a Benefit" campaign. Officers can pay $60 — $1 a day — in November and December in exchange for growing facial hair during that time, which is normally not allowed by QPD's uniform standards. The money raised goes right back into the food drive efforts.
"It's a great help," Marissa Davis said on Wednesday. Davis lives near the Indian Hills Apartments on Quincy's south end. She came out and collected a bag of groceries for herself and one for her home-bound neighbor. "I know it might not seem like one bag of groceries goes that far, but it really does."
"It's a big deal for our residents, there's no question about that," Gille said. "We have some residents that are making those tough choices between paying rent and utilities or buying food, so anything that can help offset that worry, it's going to be a big deal for the households we provide service to.
"This is all QPD," Gille continued. "They put this together every year. Anything that any local police department can do in a positive, community-policing type manner, to involve themselves in those communities is good for everybody. Not just the Quincy Housing Authority, but for Quincy in general. These guys aren't just handing out food, they're building relationships. And this can be a population that's not always easy to build those relationships with."
Two hundred bags of just about everything needed for a Thanksgiving dinner except a turkey were put together and loaded into the QPD Emergency Response Team's HMMWV. Officers and volunteers took the bags to Indian Hills Apartments, the Frederick Ball complex, and Lampe Hi-Rise. Remaining bags were placed in the public lobby at the Quincy Police Department for anyone to take.
"I'm going to figure out how to add turkeys," Yates said on Wednesday. "I'm not sure how yet, because frozen turkeys wouldn't thaw fast enough. But I want to be able to hand over everything to make a complete Thanksgiving dinner."
