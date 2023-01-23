QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department tried to quell concerns about its proposal to buy 20 automated license plate reader systems.
Addressing concerns that have been expressed publicly and through social media, Police Chief Adam Yates started off Monday's public presentation at City Hall stating the camera systems are not red-light cameras or speed enforcement cameras.
"The best way to put it is that these cameras are not enforcement cameras whatsoever," Yates said. "They simply collect potential evidence that can be used in investigations. The cameras do nothing more than what an officer in a squad car is able to do. They simply do it faster and more efficiently."
The systems, which would be leased from Flock Safety, which supplies the systems for numerous communities across the country including Illinois cities and towns.
These systems take still photos. Yates also noted that though the cameras can be moved, they're not designed to be mobile. To move them would require a new installation procedure.
The proposed locations for the cameras are primarily focused on the main corridors into Quincy, such as Gardner Expressway, U.S. 24 and four positions along Broadway.
Another concern raised is who owns and controls the still photos generated by the cameras. The data is stored on a cloud-based system with encryption that, according to Flock representative Philip Nannie, is the same system that the Department of Justice uses.
The system takes information from the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System or the National Crime Information Center systems. The example Yates provided was if a car is submitted to LEADS as a stolen vehicle, the system would notify Quincy Police that a matching vehicle was seen in the city.
Yates said with manpower limitations, including short staffing, installing 20 cameras would increase the ability to find wanted vehicles that are in Quincy.
"It gives you the same result you'd get if you put an officer on every corner from 18th Street to 48th Street along Broadway with a digital camera and a notebook," he said.
The system, according to Yates and Flock Safety, provides less information than an officer running a license plate. The Flock ALPR system will provide license plate data, as well as matching vehicle make, model, and color. However, the automated system does not check registered owner information or any individual information, only the vehicle information.
Along with the ability to identify vehicles suspected of being a part of a crime, Yates emphasized it can also be used in safety efforts. Examples provided included Silver Alerts issues for missing or endangered individuals. If a local law enforcement agency places vehicle information into the LEADS or NCIC systems, then the Flock Safety system can identify those vehicles, as well, not simply for criminal reports.
"The way we have it worded is that it's criminal or law enforcement administrative," Yates said. "If we get a report of a suicidal subject, for instance, we're not going to be arresting them. But if we can find them and prevent them from harming themselves, that's something we'd be able to do."
For the proposed 20 cameras, the cost for the city will be around $55,000 per year following the installation, or roughly the cost of a single new-officer salary. The city will lease the cameras, but Flock Safety will own, install, and maintain the cameras themselves.
The City Council is expected to review the proposal within the next couple weeks.
A second public forum on the license plate reader systems will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Quincy Police Department Sub Post at Quincy Town Center.
