QUINCY — Adam Yates traded his patrol cap for a Santa hat Thursday afternoon to spread a little holiday cheer, courtesy of Stifel Financial and Hy-Vee in Quincy. One of his younger recipients noticed the change.
“Where’s your officer hat?” she asked as Yates, Deputy Chief of Administration for the Quincy Police Department, handed her mom a $25 Hy-Vee gift card. He let her know that it was safe in his office while he was working as one of Santa’s helpers.
“This is our fourth or fifth year doing this,” Yates said. “The first year, Stifel and Hy-Vee gave us the cards and we just got a big group together and went out to find random people to receive the cards.
“Then we did a few years where we asked officers if they knew of someone in need. Because of what we do, we tend to come across a lot of people that can use a little help, so most of the cards ended up getting spoken for.”
Yates said that’s not a bad way to do it, because the donations still help those in need, but they don’t have the chance to make it truly random.
“This year, we’ve given them to patrol officers to take out on their shift,” he said. “Most of them know a few families who might need a little help, and then they can also find people while they’re on patrol.”
Stifel and Hy-Vee each donated $2,000 for the gift cards, which are given out in $25 and $50 increments. On Thursday, Yates made about a dozen random stops, like a couple walking up Vermont Street, a south-side resident walking home with some grocery bags, a few residences in the Indian Hills housing area, and even a drive-thru at a fast food restaurant to give a little back to those employees.
The last stop of the afternoon was at a northside residence. Yates said he knew the mother of several young children that had lived there, but wasn’t sure if they still lived there. One of the neighbors to the house, all of six or seven, said no one was home there, the neighbor had left. When his mother came out, she confirmed to Yates that it was someone different living there now.
While they were talking, several other kids, none seemingly more than 12 or 13, joined on the front step. Yates handed the mother one of the $50 dollar gift cards, which got him words of appreciation from the family.
“I have to think the folks at Stifel and Hy-Vee for their generosity every year,” Yates said after leaving the residence.
“It started as them wanting to give back, and letting us have the opportunity to participate is phenomenal,” he said. “We just appreciate them letting up put smiles on people’s faces, and it puts a smile on my face when I get to do it, because it’s just so different from what we do day to day.”
