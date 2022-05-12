QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department will honor all fallen officers with a brief ceremony to be held Monday morning.
In 2021, 617 police officers died across the country, 439 from COVID-19. Peace Officers Memorial Day is May 15. In recognition of this important day, QPD officers will hold a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Monday at QPD headquarters, 530 Broadway in Quincy.
The ceremony will including lower the flags at the headquarters. The public is invited to attend this memorial ceremony.
