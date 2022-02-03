QUINCY — The Mart Heinen Athletic Booster Club at Quincy University will host the 32nd Annual John Funke Memorial Chili Cook-Off from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The cook-off will take place at the QU Health and Fitness Center, 20th and Oak streets, in Quincy. The event is open to the public and features all-you-can-eat chili and soup tastings for $5 per person or $10 for a family at the door. A cash bar will be available, and raffle tickets will be sold.
In addition to the chili and soup offerings, the 20th Annual Cash Bash, with $8,500 in prizes available, will have tickets available. For each $50 Cash Bash ticket, the purchaser will also get tickets for two and four drink tickets. The top prize available from the Cash Bas will be a $5,000 cash prize. Only 400 tickets will be sold.
Admission to the Chili Cook-Off will be paid at the door. To purchase tickets for the Cash Bash, please visit the north concession stand at QU home basketball games or contact Sue Winking at 217-223-4362 or the QU Athletic Office at 217-228-5290.
