QUINCY — Back in 2018, a pop-culture tidal wave washed over Quincy when the hit Netflix series “Queer Eye” came to town to film an episode honoring the work of Kathi Dooley and the Quincy Public Schools music department. Dooley was director of music for the school district for 40 years before retiring after the 2019-20 school year.
Now, the Emmy- and Oscar-winning production company behind the show is giving back again, this time with the help of Dooley.
Scout Productions, in partnership with Dorel Home, launched a line of furniture over the summer through Walmart’s website, inspired by the looks of makeovers done on the series. As part of that launch, the production company reached out to the recipients from past shows — their “Heroes” — and asked them to nominate someone to receive a little good news before the holidays. When Dooley got the call, she knew whose name she was putting forward.
April Spears “represents so many parents and families in Quincy,” Dooley said. “Amazing,” was Dooley’s description of her.
Spears came to Dooley’s attention through the Spears children’s participation in Quincy public school music programs. Five of six children have been members of bands throughout their time in the school district. About 10 years ago, April’s sister died suddenly at 31, leaving her own children behind. Spears and her husband, Nate, opened their home to take care of her sister’s children.
“She always stuck out to me,” Dooley said, “but especially when she took in her sister’s kids.”
The Spears family works hard to keep things going. April has three jobs, while Nate is joined at his second job by one of their children.
After her sister’s death from breast cancer, Spears said the community offered help when needed. From her own church and others, to counseling services for the children, the family has been supported while continuing to give back. Spears is active in breast cancer awareness programs and fundraising in her sister’s memory.
When asked about her reaction to receiving this gift, Spears was candid.
“I was having a bad week,” she said. “When Kathi called me, my first thought was, ‘What kid is it now?’ Then I remembered she was retired!”
“I was speechless,” she added.
Spears said the Quincy Public Schools music programs have been a favorite for her children.
“I told them that we can’t do everything,” Spears said of her children, “so they needed to pick one thing that was the most important to them, and music was it.”
The gifts from Scout Productions featured a full living room furniture set, including tables from the appropriately-named Quincy series.
“Quincy has been so good to me,” Spears said.