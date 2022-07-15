CAMP POINT, Ill. — When the Quincy Area Community Cat Coalition first got boots on the ground in March 2020, the volunteers stayed busy, trapping 84 outdoor cats as part of their trap-neuter-release (TNR) population control mission. In 2021, that number increased a bit, ending the year with 116 animals helped.
As of Friday, barely past the halfway point of the year, QACCC had already provided their services to 129 cats in and around the Quincy area. That was before unloading the first trap at a home near Camp Point.
“To be clear, we don’t relocate any cats,” said Jenna Lannerd, a certified veterinary technician in Quincy and a board member of the Cat Coalition. “We just spay and neuter them and then return them back where they belong.”
Lannerd said the group doesn’t go out to find cats. Rather, they take information from community members who feed and take care of outdoor groups of cats in their neighborhoods.
These colony caretakers are the front line of information, and if cat colonies are getting too large, they reach out to QACCC and provide information on the best times to come out and trap the animals.
“It’s typically outdoor colonies,” Lannerd said. “The caretakers are the ones that are feeding them and caring for them, but they can hang out in whole neighborhoods, with different homes helping take care of them.
“What we’re doing doesn’t take the cats out of the neighborhoods,” she continued, “but we help with the population control through the spay and neuter, and then it reduces the numbers by eliminating unwanted breeding.”
The colony being collected Friday was on a rural property and were more tame than feral, but the older cats were unsure of the humane traps being used. The younger felines discovered there was food in them, and didn’t mind the noise of the trap closing behind them once they went in for a dinner helping.
“The younger cats aren’t very knowledgeable about what’s going on,” Lannerd said. “The older ones are a little more wary. But one thing we do before a trap day like this, we have the colony caretaker not feed them for 24 hours so that they’re eager for what we offer them.”
Friday’s mission was to collect as many of the cats on the property as possible, estimated to be around 25 animals. Lannerd said cats have to be over two pounds or around two months old for the surgical procedures that will be performed by a licensed veterinarian volunteering their time.
“We have contracts with vets throughout the area,” she said. “Tomorrow, for example, I’ll help Dr. Joanne (Klingele), and we’ll be going out to the Humane Society to use their facilities for these spays and neuters.”
Once the cats are recovered from the procedures, they’ll be returned back to the home area where they were collected. For the group collected on Friday, they’ll be back home on Sunday.
“If anyone isn’t sure about cats in their neighborhood, the universal sign for cats going through the TNR program is the left ear is tipped,” Lannerd said.
QACCC is supported by donations and grant funds, with staffing generally provided by volunteers and Coalition board members.
After less than an hour Friday, Lannerd and three other volunteers working with the Quincy Area Community Cat Coalition had collected 11 of the cats on the property. By the end of the trip, QACCC said 18 cats had been collected for surgeries Saturday. Three cats that were nursing litters of kittens will get their turn in a few months.
This story was updated from the print edition with exact figures for prior-year efforts provided by QACCC.
