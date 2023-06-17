QUINCY — More than 125 drivers hit the pavement near Bob Mays Park for the 19th running of the Quincy Derby.
The field, made up of Stock, Super Stock, and Masters divisions, brought out a mix of veteran and rookie drivers, ranging in age from 7 to 18.
For Kyle Awerkamp, 2023 marks the third year of racing at the Derby for his family.
"At the time I worked at WGEM, and they were looking for a kid to drive their car, and I said 'well, I have a kid.' That's how it started for us," Awerkamp said. "Then my other two kids saw their brother racing and said they wanted to do it, too. So this year we have all three of them racing, with two of them running two cars each, and third with one car."
Three racers in five cars made for a busy Saturday for Awerkamp and his wife, trying to keep everyone organized at the start and the finish lines. He said the effort is worth it to have his family all working together to make the event a good time.
"I think, maybe more than ever, the family unit has become so important," he said. "Not only are my kids racing, but my brother and sister-in-law's kids are running, so my kids are racing with their cousins. Their grandparents come out, so it's a good family event, and that's just fantastic."
First-time driver Kree Carter was having a successful outing in her first trip to the Derby. After five runs, she had four wins, and the one loss she took was to one of 2022's champions.
"If you're going to lose one, that's a little easier to take," her father Keley Carter said.
Carter said he came down from his home in Chicago just to help his daughter race.
"Her mom signed her up so I came down to be a part of it with her," he said. "She's been kind of nervous leading up to it, but she's been excited the whole time."
He said his daughter learned about the race from her church, Madison Park, who sponsored her car.
Ray Wilson, one of the co-organizers for the race with the Optimist Club of Quincy said that kind of support is the only thing that makes the Quincy Derby possible.
"Without the community, the volunteers, the sponsors we wouldn't be here," Wilson said. "And it's all for the right reason. These kids are out to have a good time, but they're bringing their families with them."
Awerkamp said everyone coming together is great for the community, and for helping kids learn important lessons in life, also.
"It's a great chance for community involvement, and it helps build a healthy competitive spirit," he said.
Wilson said this year's field had quite a few rookie drivers in it, as previous racers aged out of the event.
"Once kids get into it, they're usually in it for four or five years, maybe a little more, before they age out," he said.
With the entries from Saturday along with the 80 SuperKids entries on Friday, the Quincy Derby has grown to the largest double-elimination tournament of its kind in the country.
"Every parking spot here next to the pits, we have someone's tent set up in each one, and they all have five or six people, so the support is incredible," Wilson said.
Next year marks two anniversaries for the Optimist Club, with it being the 80th year of the club and the 20th year for the Derby. Wilson recommends stopping by on the hill for next year's race for anyone who's been on the fence about attending.
"If you come out, you'll be making memories for a lifetime."
