QUINCY — The Quincy Fire Department reported no injuries following a house fire Tuesday evening at 1308 North 12th.
Deputy Chief Steve Salrin said residents of the home made it out safely, though there were pets that were still unaccounted for at the time.
Salrin said the initial call came in about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday that the home was fully involved in a fire. On the exterior, damage appeared mostly on the front half of the house, but Salrin confirmed interior damage ran from throughout the structure.
Firefighters responded and arrived on scene with four trucks, along with Adams County EMS. Quincy Police shut down traffic on North 12th Street from Cedar to Sycamore streets.
Salrin said at the scene that, due to the extensive damage in the home, it was too early to estimate a cause of the fire. A QFD fire investigator was beginning the process of reviewing the scene as fire crews wrapped up their efforts.
Assistant Chief Scott Lucey confirmed Tuesday evening that the single resident of the home was unharmed, but that “numerous” pet cats died in the fire. Animal control assisted with the removal of the remains.
Lucey said investigators seemed to be narrowing in on what may have been the cause, but were still on scene conducting their investigation and that, as of Tuesday night, the cause was still undetermined.
“We greatly appreciate the cooperation between agencies,” Lacey said. “That helped us out quite a bit.”