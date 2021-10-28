QUINCY — For parents who may want to get an early and convenient start on the pursuit of sweets, the Quincy Fire Department is hosting drive-thru trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Central Fire Station, located at Ninth and Vermont.
In addition, all QFD stations will have candy available courtesy of Quincy Firefighters Local 63. To say up to date on any change of plans, visit the Quincy Fire Department's Facebook page.
