QUINCY — Quincy firefighters battled a blaze near 30th and Hampshire Tuesday evening, leaving one family displaced.
Quincy Fire Department Assistant Chief Chad Hummel said crews responded at 5:55 p.m. to a two-story house at 2945 Hampshire with flames visible through windows on the front of the home on both stories. The first crews responded by working to stop the fire from spreading to a neighboring home that suffered siding damage before they went in to put out the fire.
