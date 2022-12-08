QUINCY — The Quincy Fire Department's Central Fire Station will open its doors to the public Friday for the annual Christmas Open House, hosted by Firefighters Local 63.
Doors at the station, 906 Vermont St. in Quincy, will open at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Santa will arrive by fire truck at 6 p.m. and will be available to visit with kids until 9 p.m. Each child that sees Santa will get a special treat.
