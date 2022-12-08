All dressed in red

Santa arriving at Quincy's Central Fire Station in 2021. This year's open house and visit with Santa Claus will take place on Friday, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and Santa arriving on at 6 p.m.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Quincy Fire Department's Central Fire Station will open its doors to the public Friday for the annual Christmas Open House, hosted by Firefighters Local 63.

Doors at the station, 906 Vermont St. in Quincy, will open at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Santa will arrive by fire truck at 6 p.m. and will be available to visit with kids until 9 p.m. Each child that sees Santa will get a special treat.

