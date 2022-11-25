QUINCY — It took less than 24 for hours for white to appear on the Quincy Fire Department's wreaths during this year's "Keep the Wreath Red" campaign that started on Wednesday.
QFD reports that firefighters responded to a call at 3:24 a.m. Thursday to a residence on McKinney Street. A second residential fire call was answered at 4:08 p.m. Thursday to a home on Herrli Drive. Fire investigators determined that both fires were started by improperly disposed cigarettes.
Fire crews extinguished both fires quickly and ventilated the structures. Before leaving, they ensured smoke detectors were properly installed and working.
As part of the "Keep the Wreaths Red" programs, two bulbs were changed from red to white on each wreath hung on Quincy fire stations as well as sponsors Ameren Illinois and Refreshment Services Pepsi.
The Quincy Fire Department education team reminded residents to put cigarettes out all the way, every time. Don't walk away from lit cigarettes or other smoking material, and put water on ashes and butts to ensure they're out before dumping in the trash.
Put cigarettes out in an ashtray or bucket with sand. Using ashtrays with a wide base will help keep them from tipping over and starting a fire.