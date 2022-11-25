QUINCY — It took less than 24 for hours for white to appear on the Quincy Fire Department's wreaths during this year's "Keep the Wreath Red" campaign that started on Wednesday.

QFD reports that firefighters responded to a call at 3:24 a.m. Thursday to a residence on McKinney Street. A second residential fire call was answered at 4:08 p.m. Thursday to a home on Herrli Drive. Fire investigators determined that both fires were started by improperly disposed cigarettes.