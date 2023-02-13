QUINCY — Kids playing with a lighter led to a family being displaced from their home, the Quincy Fire Department reported Monday evening.
Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp said that juveniles playing with a lighter and burning leaves started the fire. Assistant Chief James Pioch confirmed the fire spread to outdoor furniture and then the home at 2901 Curved Creek Road just after 4 p.m.
"We sent the three trucks we always send to a structure fire," Pioch said. "When they saw the fire had gotten into the attic, we called a second alarm because we thought it would take longer to get under control."
Pioch said the fire was controlled relatively quickly so the second alarm was cancelled. No one was injured in the fire, though fire damage to the attic and second floor of the split-level and smoke damage throughout displaced the residents.
"They didn't need assistance with that," Pioch said. "They had a place to go tonight."