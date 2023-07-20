QUINCY — Thanks to financial support from the Bissell Pet Foundation and MetLife Pet Insurance, Quincy Humane Society will continue to offer fee-free adoptions through the end of July.
According to a release from the Humane Society this week, the no-kill shelter has just over 70 animals looking for a new home. The statement urges members of the community to open their hearts and homes to an animal in need.
