QUINCY — The Quincy Humane Society announced Wednesday that Pilar Brumbaugh would be taking the reins as the shelter’s new executive director.
Brumbaugh began working with the Humane Society in 2014 as the community relations manager, serving as volunteer coordinator to help plan fundraisers and outreach events while working closely with the board of directors. In 2018, she became a member of the board before rejoining the shelter as the community relations and fundraising director.
“I truly appreciate the board’s confidence in me and I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead such a wonderful organization,” Brumbaugh said. “The Quincy Humane Society has longstanding support from the Quincy community and surrounding areas, and I know that together we can continue to move this organization forward to continue to provide the best care for our adoptable animals and offer excellent services for the people and their animals of our community.”
Brumbaugh will replace current executive director Reggie Freel who took the position in July 2020. Brumbaugh will work with Freel to create a smooth transition for staff, volunteers, community members, and the board of directors.
“I am very proud to have Pilar as my successor. She brings a fresh, new perspective to the Quincy Humane Society. With the full support of the board, Pilar will accomplish a great deal,” Freel said.
“I am especially grateful to Reggie for her guidance, leadership, and support,” Brumbaugh said. “I look forward to carrying on all that she has done for this organization.”
The Quincy Humane Society is a privately funded, no-kill shelter. Donations, fundraisers, and volunteer efforts provide the resources the shelter uses for operations in the community.