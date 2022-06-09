QUINCY — Two Quincy Kiwanis groups have presented more than $50,000 in combined grants to local organizations that provide assistance to children and young adults throughout the community.
The Noon Kiwanis primary fundraiser, the Bids for Kids Auction, held earlier this year, was the most successful event held, according to a release announcing the grant awards. The Noon Kiwanis allocation committee reviewed applications from area groups to determine where the funds could best be applied.
At Monday’s grant presentation, 42 separate groups were awarded amount up to $1,000 for various programs for a total of $35,650 in grant awards. Examples of the grant recipients include Safe Kids Adams County, Mississippi Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and the Chaddock Children’s Foundation.
On May 20, the Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis presented grants to more 20 local groups, totaling $15,000 in grants. As with the Noon Kiwanis and other Kiwanis groups, the Gem City Kiwanis grants were presented to groups focused on supporting younger members of the community, with grants going to the John Wood Community College JDub Summer Academy, the Quincy Parochial Schools Reading Recovery, and Fostering Hope.
Kiwanis is an international organization of member-volunteers focused on helping children and young adults with more than half a million members in local clubs, spread over 80 countries. In Quincy, Kiwanis is represented by the Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis, the Quincy Noon Kiwanis, and the Golden K Kiwanis.
