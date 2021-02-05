QUINCY — A Quincy man has been arrested, facing four counts of child pornography.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday it arrested Jeffrey W. Jansen, 41, charging him with four counts of child pornography, unauthorized video recording and unlawful violation of an order of protection.
The sheriff’s office said the arrest comes after a yearlong investigation also involving the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Illinois Attorney General’s Office.
Jansen is being held in the Adams County jail with bond set at $32,500.