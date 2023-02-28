QUINCY — The Adams County coroner's office identified the man killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash at South 12th Street and Park Place.
Bryan Holt of Quincy was pronounced dead in the Emergency Department of Blessing Hospital as a result of Sunday night's crash.
Initial witness reports, released in a statement by the Quincy Police Department, said a pick-up truck was heading west on Park Place and stopped at the stop sign at 12th before attempting to make a southbound turn. The motorcycle, driven by Holt, was heading north on 12th and collided with the pickup truck.
Holt was ejected in the crash and was taken by Adams County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries. Occupants of the pickup truck were not injured.
The investigation continues into the crash with assistance from an Illinois State Police crash reconstruction team.