QUINCY — For the second year, the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex played host to Quincy's Juneteenth Community Festival on Saturday.
"It's really great to see the growing recognition of Juneteenth," organizer Lena Jones said. "It lets us know the community is actually listening to us. Our theme for this year is 'Making a Difference,' and when I look around out here and see all different people from all walks of life coming together, it looks to me like we are making a difference."
The name, derived from June 19th, marks the date in 1865, three years after the Emancipation Proclamation, when an order was issued by Union General Gordon Granger formally ended slavery in Texas.
Nationally, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 with the passage of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. Illinois had recognized the holiday since 2003, but made it an official state holiday in 2021.
"Because it just became a federal holiday recently, people are wondering what it's about," Jones said. "In the southern states, it's been around forever. People from down south tell us they've been celebrating Juneteenth for years.
"Now it's coming closer to home," she added. "It's good to see that people are more aware, maybe opening their eyes and their ears to it. So it's great to see it being thought about, talked about, and recognized more and more."
Saturday's community events followed Friday night's formal Black & White Gala, brought together for one whole weekend of celebration ahead of the Monday holiday.
"Our idea to move everything to one weekend was to give people coming from out of town the chance to attend all of the events," Jones said. "Last year we had the gala on a different weekend, which can be nice because you get a little break, but people traveling may be able to make it one week and not the next. This makes it so everyone can share all the events together."
The slate of events for Saturday included a Little Miss and Mister pageant, Mid Mo High Steppers from Columbia, Mo., and gospel performances, among other entertainment. Quincy's own Matt Roberts Blues Band were set to close out the evening.
Food, drink, and merchandise vendors were on site, along with representatives from Quincy University, John Wood Community College, law enforcement, the Quincy Art Center, and more were on hand for those attending.
"We're here to entertain people today, of course, we want people to have fun," Jones said. "But we want to educate people, also, help them understand this history,"
Jones said the mission of helping spread the word and unite the community as a whole has been effective, beginning with last year's inaugural event.
"People are asking about it, they're doing research about it, and they're starting to understand the difference we're trying to make," she said. "Starting last year, when we held this event for the first time, so many people were saying 'what is it?' And that's White people and Black people equally. Not many people knew what it was, so this is wonderful.
"It's incredible to see people coming across ethnic lines and other barriers to step back and admit that, yes, we are all brothers and sisters, and we're all in this together," she added.
