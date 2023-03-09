Quincy Park Board

At Wednesday night's regular meeting, the Quincy Park Board approved bids for a dozen construction and maintenance projects that were included as part of the 2023 annual budget.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board accepted bids Wednesday night on a dozen construction projects that are on the list to be done this year.

At the board's regular monthly meeting, commissioners approved the bids for work ranging from sealing and striping the Westview Golf Course parking lot to tuckpointing and ceiling repairs at South Park's large shelter house.

