QUINCY — The Quincy Park Board accepted bids Wednesday night on a dozen construction projects that are on the list to be done this year.
At the board's regular monthly meeting, commissioners approved the bids for work ranging from sealing and striping the Westview Golf Course parking lot to tuckpointing and ceiling repairs at South Park's large shelter house.
The projects were all part of the annual budget approved by the board at December's meeting. Work will also be done to update the playground on Quinsippi Island. At Berrian Park the restrooms will be replaced, moving the facilities closer to the new basketball courts.
"We usually start the year with a $1 million bond, so we try to fit in as many big-ticket items as we can," Executive Director Rome Frericks said. "This year, we have two big-ticket items with the (Berrian Park) restroom and the (new Upper Moorman Park) parking lot. We do usually have a dozen or so projects we try to get done."
All of the projects approved at Wednesday night's meeting had bids that were lower than the budgeted amounts, some substantially. One example is the new parking lot that will be built at Upper Moorman Park, near the sand volleyball courts. The budget for the project was set at $400,000, with the low bid being awarded at a cost of $262,390.
With the bids accepted, the costs for the approved projects are around 35% less than the budgeted amounts.
"In the past, we were really heavy on roads," Frericks said. "Over the last six years or so, we spent a couple million dollars on road repairs. Now we can shift our focus to our building infrastructure and maintenance on the tennis and pickleball courts."
In the directors' reports for this month's meeting, it was noted that the Park District will be looking for candidates to replace longtime business services director Don Hilgenbrinck. Hilgenbrink said he's looking forward to time for himself, though he's enjoyed his work with the District.
"Getting to help people enjoy these wonderful programs and parks that we have has been rewarding," he said. "It's a team effort. I've got a great staff, great people to work with, and in a great community. They're all very supportive of the park system. It's not just one person that can claim accomplishments."
Hilgenbrinck has served as the Park District's business director for around 17 years. No date has been set for the end of his tenure, as he said they are still in the process of finding his replacement.
During the meeting, Board President John Frankenhoff said he and Frericks met with Quincy city officials for preliminary talks on a potential new tax increment financing (TIF) district on Quincy's southwest side. Frankenhoff said when the subject was discussed by the Board's finance committee, the current feeling is that the Park District would not be inclined to support the new TIF district if it was presented.
Frankenhoff said when the City was renewing one of the downtown TIF districts, the Park Board was told there would be funds available for improvements at the Villa Kathrine, which is in that district. When the Park Board went to the City to request funds to build a scenic overlook at the castle, the City said funds weren't available because of other projects that had been funded.
The Park Board has moved ahead with the overlook project using their own budgeted funds and a scaled-back design. Frankenhoff noted that if the TIF district is approved, it would freeze property tax income that the Park District receives for that area.
Frankenhoff did note that there will be new board members and new finance committee members seated following the April election, so the feeling of the board may change before the City makes an official requests. All taxing bodies affected by the creation of a TIF district must approve of its creation.
