QUINCY — Job openings are still available for summer work with the Quincy Park District following the job fair hosted by the district last week.
Mike Bruns, director of program services for the Quincy Park District, said it seems to be a combination of factors that have kept the turnout for the job openings low so far.
“We have about 100 open positions for the summer,” Bruns said, “Some of those will be filled by people returning from previous years. That will leave us about 50-60 jobs we still need to get filled.
“We had 22 people come out for the job fair.”
Along with lingering concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Bruns thinks the shake-up of the school sports seasons, particularly high school, has impacted student availability.
“This year, they’re just finishing up basketball, then they have football and soccer, and then baseball. That already gets us almost into June,” Bruns said.
Sports that traditionally fall into the fall and winter months of the school year were delayed until they were deemed safe enough to return earlier this year.
The Park District has a wide range of positions available, from scorekeepers and umpires for the baseball games, to soccer officials, lifeguards at Indian Mounds Pool, Summer Adventure counselors and employees to handle the batting cage in Moorman Park. Typically positions filled by high school and college student, Bruns said there’s not a restriction on who can apply.
“Students or adults, it doesn’t matter,” Bruns said. “If someone wants to work, we can usually find something for them to do.”
The positions are part time and seasonal, paying the Illinois minimum wage — currently $11 per hour. Bruns said the jobs are particularly well-suited for people that enjoy working outside.
Although the job fair has passed, information on the open positions are still available.
“We’re really directing people to our social media pages, or they can find job applications through our website.”
To find more information on programs and available jobs, visit quincyparkdistrict.com or facebook.com/QuincyParkDistrict.