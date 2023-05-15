QUINCY — Under a fittingly grey sky, the Quincy Police Department marked Monday's observance of National Peace Officer Memorial Day in front of the Quincy Police Memorial at QPD headquarters.
Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates, speaking before a smaller-than-usual crowd due to intermittent rain, said the day of remembrance falls during National Police Week.
"The week surrounding this day is set aside to honor all the men and women of law enforcement, past and present," Yates said. "These brave professionals, some of whom have joined us here today, are committed to ensuring the safety and security of their respective communities."
The ceremony was attended by Quincy and Hannibal Police officers, Adams County Sheriff's deputies and court officials, members of the Adams County State's attorney's office, and members of the Quincy City Council, as well as members of the community at large.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup read a proclamation recognizing May 14 through 20 as National Police Week in Quincy.
Yates told the crowd that across the country, 246 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2022, including eight from Illinois and seven from Missouri. So far in 2023, 46 officers have died, including two each from Illinois and Missouri.
Along with officers lost in the line of duty, Yates paid tribute to retired officers from QPD that died over the last year. Detective Loretta Lewis and Officer Dean Shulte both passed away in December 2022, while Officer Jack Burton died in January 2023.
"Law enforcement officers are committed to serve and willing to sacrifice their own safety to protect others," Yates said at the close of his remarks. "To those here today, and all police officers across this great country, thank you for the difficult and dangerous job you do every day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.