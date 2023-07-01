QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is investigating a shooting near Blessing Hospital Saturday morning.
According to the QPD report, officers received a report of a disturbance in the area of Eighth and Ninth near Elm and College. The initial report was followed by a shots fired call as officers were responding.
Once on site, officers found one man with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance.
A second individual was treated at Blessing for injuries related to the incident. These injuries are not believed to be a direct result of gunfire.
Both people are expected to survive.
QPD collected evidence from the scene and continue to the investigation. Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random incident.
Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470.