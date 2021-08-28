QUINCY — The Quincy Noon Kiwanis will host their next Quarter Madness Thursday night at the Holiday Banquet Room.
Doors will open at 5:20 p.m. with drinks and menu items available. Funds raised will go toward toward various projects, including providing dictionaries for all third graders in Adams County, masks for all district students, and a Christmas party that will be awarded to one entire grade in Quincy.
The Noon Kiwanis invites the public to come out for socialization, bidding, food, drinks, and fun. Participants can bring their own quarters or buy a roll at the event.