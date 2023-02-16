QUINCY — The city of Quincy is exploring options for the future of City Hall, which includes renovations or even replacement.
At Monday's City Council meeting, Quincy Township Supervisor Maggie Hoyt presented the proposed budget for the township, which included the possible purchase the city hall annex building at 706 Maine. The township currently leases space on the second floor of the building, Two Rivers Regional Council rents space on the first floor while Quincy's Planning and Development Department occupies the third floor.
During the course of the discussion over the annex building, questions were raised about the prospects for renovation work on the City Hall, including extensive work needed in the basement and finding a way to make more efficient use of the building's second floor.
"The way the space is laid out, there's a lot of wasted space right now," said Director of Public Works Jeffrey Conte. "We should be able to get more people on the second floor than we have right now."
Conte said the city will review submitted proposals for designs on the renovations, including replacing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
"We have about $3 million budgeted for work now," he said. "That won't handle everything we need to do with the building."
Conte estimated the major renovation work would be about double that budgeted amount. This would still be substantially lower than the other option that's been discussed.
"To put up a new building somewhere would be about $11 million, the last time we got estimates on it," Conte said. "That doesn't include parking or other infrastructure upgrades we would need to make for any prospective property."
In 2022, two renovation options were presented to city officials that would allow planning and township employees to vacate the annex building. Both plans also called for moving council chambers to the basement.
Alderman Eric Entrup, R-1, is a member of the City Hall Committee. He said there's been talk about what's been needed for the building the past year or two.
"There's so many moving parts, we just haven't been able to zero in yet," he said.
Entrup said if it did prove to be more cost-effective to build a new facility, he believes it would still be something in the downtown area. Some ideas that had been suggested at the council meeting on Monday including combining departments into one space, including the Quincy Fire Department. Entrup said he didn't see that as a high likelihood at this time.
"I don't think the Central Fire Station will be going anywhere major," Entrup said. "Unless everything was to have a drastic shift more to the center of the city, I don't think that's much of an option right now."
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup echoed that thought.
"Even if we built something new, we'd want to stay down in the core," he said. Troup said the HVAC system and the roof of the current building are two of the top items on the renovation list for the City.
"We would be looking at $11 million for a new building on ground we own," Troup said. "The renovations would be about half that cost."
Troup said Monday night was the first he had heard about Quincy Township's interest in purchasing the annex building. He said other entities have talked about a possible purchase, as well.
"If there's more than one interested buyer, I think the best thing would be to have an auction," he said. "I think that's the best way to be fair and it's likely going to be a better outcome for the people of Quincy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.