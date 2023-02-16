Quincy City Hall

City officials are looking at different available options to update City Hall facilities, including possible renovation work or building a new City Hall.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The city of Quincy is exploring options for the future of City Hall, which includes renovations or even replacement.

At Monday's City Council meeting, Quincy Township Supervisor Maggie Hoyt presented the proposed budget for the township, which included the possible purchase the city hall annex building at 706 Maine. The township currently leases space on the second floor of the building, Two Rivers Regional Council rents space on the first floor while Quincy's Planning and Development Department occupies the third floor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.