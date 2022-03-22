QUINCY — The Rotary Club of Quincy will host an informational meeting from 5:30 — 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lake Room of Tony’s Too restaurant, located in the Quincy Holiday Inn.
Prospective Rotarians are invited to join for light refreshments and networking with current Rotary Club members. Attendees will be able to learn more about Quincy’s Rotary Club, which meets weekly at noon on Tuesdays.
One item of interest at the meeting is the newly-formed Quincy Evening Rotary Club, created to offer an evening meeting option to pair with the midday club.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Rotary Club and its local and worldwide service projects are invited to attend the meeting. For more information, please contact Suzanne Ellerbrock at 573-406-3259 or rotarysuz@gmail.com.
