QUINCY — The Quincy Service League awarded three grants Tuesday to community organizations as part of the annual Amelia E. Bauner Grant presentations.
The Service League awarded an $8,000 grant to the Illinois AMVETS “Cherish the Moments” program to purchase educational storyboard signs that will be placed around Quincy’s Illinois Veterans Home.
A grant of $9,000 was awarded to Chaddock to provide six scholarships to families in Adams County.
The third grant was $1,469 to the Friends of the Trail for a bench to be purchased and installed along the Bill Klingner Trail.
Every year, community organizations apply for grant funds that are endowed to the Quincy Service League. The grant program was established in 2009 by Amelia E. Bauner under the Community Foundation.
The Quincy Service League has provided more the 80 years of community service with outreach programs such as Meals on Wheels, Chaddock, student mentoring, and many other community organizations.